After more than a year of debate and protest, the Hempfield School Board is expected to address potential expansions to its athletic policy requiring student-athletes to compete on sports teams corresponding to their sex at birth, with "reasonable accommodations."

A 7-2 vote to add the language to the policy came at last Tuesday's meeting, defining sex as the “biological distinction between male and female based on reproductive biology and genetic make-up.” Tonight's meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the school district's public board room at 200 Church St. in East Hempfield Township.

The topic began during the spring 2021 season after a then-sophomore athlete who identifies as a transgender female competed on the girls track team, having previously participated in boys cross country in fall 2020; the student currently does not compete in any sport at Hempfield.

The school board has received guidance from the Independence Law Center, a controversial law firm in Harrisburg that has been accused of opposing LGBT rights in favor of religious liberty.

LNP reporter Ashley Stalnecker will have live coverage from the meeting tonight.