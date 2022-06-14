Hempfield Protest
Miriam Jeniewski,12 or East Hempfield, and Oliver Wenditz, 12, of East Hempfield stand with people gathered outside Hempfield High School Tuesday, July 13, 2021 to show support for of transgender student-athletes who wish to participate on the sports team that matches their gender identity, before a school board meeting.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

After more than a year of debate and protest, the Hempfield School Board is expected to address potential expansions to its athletic policy requiring student-athletes to compete on sports teams corresponding to their sex at birth, with "reasonable accommodations."

A 7-2 vote to add the language to the policy came at last Tuesday's meeting, defining sex as the “biological distinction between male and female based on reproductive biology and genetic make-up.” Tonight's meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the school district's public board room at 200 Church St. in East Hempfield Township.

The topic began during the spring 2021 season after a then-sophomore athlete who identifies as a transgender female competed on the girls track team, having previously participated in boys cross country in fall 2020; the student currently does not compete in any sport at Hempfield.

The school board has received guidance from the Independence Law Center, a controversial law firm in Harrisburg that has been accused of opposing LGBT rights in favor of religious liberty. 

LNP reporter Ashley Stalnecker will have live coverage from the meeting tonight.

