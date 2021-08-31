Hurricane Ida's remnants weakened into a tropical depression on Tuesday and threatened to dump up to 7 inches of rain on parts of central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County.

On Tuesday, Ida's remnants brought rain from Gulf Coast states into New England, as another tropical storm -- Kate -- swirled int he Atlantic and another depression brewed off the coast of Africa, according to the Associated Press.

On Tuesday night, Ida was centered over northern Mississippi and Tennessee with top sustained winds of 30 mph, but the National Weather Service said flash flooding was most likely in central Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia and western Maryland, where 6 to 10 inches of rain could fall.

About 120 Pennsylvania National Guard members have been placed on state active duty and are on stand-by as Tropical Storm Ida bears down on Pennsylvania, according to a news release. The Pennsylvania National Guard has responded to more than 60 natural disasters since 1953.

Below is a list of guidance and updates from weather and traffic experts on verified Twitter accounts, including NWS, Accuweather, storm analyst and media meteorologist Eric Horst, Penn State Weather World, abc27 meteorologist Brett Thackara, PennDOT, PPL, UGI and Amtrak.

To submit Lancaster County news tips on Ida, email digital@lancasteronline.com.