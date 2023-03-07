The School District of Lancaster will hold its regularly scheduled meeting tonight in the wake of Ricardo (Rocky) Torres withdrawing his name from consideration for the district's superintendent.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Lincoln Middle School. School board members were planning to vote to approve Torres' contract, but Torres, Seattle Public Schools special education administrator, withdrew Monday due to “unsuccessful contract negotiations."

The board will, however, hear public comment. LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Ashley Stalnecker will tweet throughout the meeting.

Torres was selected by the board Feb. 21 from a field of three finalists that included Chicago Public Schools special education administrator Stephanie Jones and Acting SDL Superintendent Matt Przywara, who has the backing of the SDL teachers’ union and a number of parents and students. The board could turn to one of those candidates, but it doesn’t have to.

The Lancaster Education Association held a march before Tuesday's meeting in support of Przywara.

