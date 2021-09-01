The remnants of Hurricane Ida, which by the time it reached Pennsylvania had weakened to a tropical depression, gave Lancaster County a solid soaking on Wednesday, spawning a tornado watch and dropping several inches of rain in some areas. Now, residents and business owners are cleaning up in the wake of the storm.

The western portion of the county has born the brunt of Ida’s relentless rainfall. Lititz Springs Park, as well as fields and parks in East Hempfield Township, were under water Wednesday afternoon. Flash flooding spurred road closures, snarled traffic and led to more than one water rescue, according to reports on Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

A flash flood watch has been issued for the county; a flood warning has been issued for the Conestoga River, and a tornado watch was issued for the county but has since expired.

By early afternoon, the disparity in rainfall was apparent, with areas near Elizabethtown Borough and Manheim Township receiving 2 to 3 inches of rain, while the eastern part of the county saw less than half an inch. More than five inches of rain were recorded at the Lancaster Airport throughout the day by 6:53 p.m., weather records show.

According to several reports as of Thursday morning, Lancaster County received between 3.5 and 8 inches of rain, National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Steinbugl said.

The storm also led to downed poles and power lines, with power outages reported sporadically throughout the day, with more than 7,000 customers without power on Wednesday evening. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Wednesday's rain was the most single-day precipitation accumulation since 1999.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 2,117 residents in the county are still without power.

Some school districts in the county have opted to close or issue delays to the start of the school day.

Thursday, Sept. 2

11:10 a.m.

"Every time is just painful and stressful," Jennifer Bushy said Tuesday morning. Her and her husband, Steve Bushy, are the owners of Twin Kiss in Manheim Borough.

She said employees were sent home early on Wednesday and the couple had to evacuate the building at 8:30 because Fruitville Pike and Route 72 were closed.

"It's nice that the community reaches out," Jennifer Bushy said. They opened on time on Thursday, after mopping, squeegeeing and sanitizing through the morning.

11:05 a.m.

Tom Hunter, manager at Gilbert’s Automotive, and owner Jerry Gilbert have been at their business on Pitney Road for 50 years. They have seen their share of flooding in that time, but they said it’s still not something they’re used to in the wake of Ida.

“It’s a mess. It’s devastating,” Hunter said.

Someone left a blue Jeep at the business sometime Thursday morning and left the keys since there wasn't time to move it before the water rose.

By about 10 a.m., water had risen to above the Jeep’s wheel wells.

10:30 a.m.

A total of 2,117 residence in Lancaster County are still without power, according to PPL's outage map.

10:24 a.m.

The Conestoga River is now at 18.49 feet.

10:20 a.m.

Michael Abbot, the store manager of the Weis Market near Pitney Road and Old Philadelphia Pike, is letting nearby businesses use his store's parking lot. Most of the businesses in the area are auto mechanics or detailing shops.

“We’re all in this together. We’re a community," he said. "This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”

Scott Behmer, who lives on Susan Avenue not far from the Conestoga River, said he got four inches of rain in his basement and that he usually sees flooding there and in his backyard when it rains hard.

He tried to stay ahead of the rising waters and move some of his things, but to no avail.

“I got fed up and went to bed," he said. "I knew there was nothing else I could do. I just had to ride the storm out.”

9:51 a.m.

The Conestoga River is now at 18.46 feet.

9:30 a.m.

The Conestoga River is now at 18.41 feet, marking the third highest crest.

9:28 a.m.

Noah Santiago owns Pitney Auto Detailing, which is on the eastern bank of the Conestoga River on Pitney Road near Lincoln Highway.

“It sucks because now we can’t work for a couple days until it gets all cleaned out," he said. "That’s a lot of work to do. Basically have to pressure wash the whole inside of the building. We didn’t know that it was gonna be this bad.”

8:53 a.m.

The Conestoga River is currently at 18.1 feet, making it the fourth highest crest since 1942, according to National Weather Service records.

7:09 a.m.

PPL's outage map reports 2,651 residents are still without power. A number of roadways in the county are closed as a result of flooding, including a large section of Route 222.

Manheim Township Police say the road is closed due to the Cocalico Creek flooding between Manheim and West Earl townships. All southbound traffic must exit in Brownstown, and all northbound traffic must exit at Oregon Pike. The road is expected to remain closed for hours.

Wednesday

10:02 p.m.

PPL's outage map indicates that 7,363 customers are without power. Many are in the area just northwest of Lancaster city, with another large number reported in the Honey Brook area.

9:58 p.m.

The tornado watch issued for Lancaster County and other portions of Pennsylvania has expired.

8:38 p.m.

A person was rescued by firefighters from their vehicle which was stuck in high water on McGovernville Road north of Harrisburg Pike in East Hempfield Township around 7:15 p.m.

Another vehicle, a pickup truck, was stranded in high water next to Stauffer of Kissel Hill at 301 Rohrerstown Road, also in East Hempfield Township, around 5:20 p.m. Police eventually closed Rohrerstown Road between Noll Drive and Embassy Drive.

7:16 p.m.

The Conestoga Creek flooded at Mariette Avenue in Lancaster Township near the East Hempfield Township line, resulting in the road being closed on both sides.

Marietta Avenue flooded at Conestoga Creek, in Lancaster Township at the East Hempfield Township line. The road is closed on both sides. pic.twitter.com/BTcMFz2OZU — Blaine Shahan (@BlaineShahanLNP) September 1, 2021

6:07 p.m.

The driver of a Toyota Sienna was unable to drive through a water covered road near Erbs Quarry Road and Woodcrest Avenue in Warwick Township at 3:03 p.m., Northern Lancaster County Regional police said in a news release. First responders were able to rescue the driver, who was uninjured. The vehicle was recovered by a towing company.

Trees and wires blocked the 1200 block of Forest Hill Road in Clay Township around 4:20 p.m., blocking the road, police said.

Water covered at least six roads in Clay Township, 12 roads in Penn Township and four roads in Warwick Township, causing them to be barricaded and closed before 7:15 p.m., police said.

In Lititz, the 300 block of Cardinal Road, 300 block of East New Street, 400 block of East Front Street and 400 block of Woodcrest Avenue were closed due to high water levels on the road.

5:52 p.m.

Nearly 4,000 customers in Lancaster County were without power on Wednesday evening. PPL's outage map showed 3,992 customers with outages. Nearly 2,000 -- 1,867 -- customers near New Holland were without power, with repairs expected by 2 a.m. Thursday. Another 554 near Mountville were unlikely to have power restored until midnight, and several hundred customers in the northern part of the county were also in the dark.

5:27 p.m.

Chiques Creek was rising across from Twin Kiss eatery in Manheim, where general manager Mark Murr and staff had lifted everything off the floors -- and at lest four feet off the ground -- the day before. A pole was down near the Pennsylvania Turnpike, near the Penns Woods motel off Route 72.

4:51 p.m.

A tree branch in the roadway has prompted police to block traffic from entering South West End Avenue between Edgewood Avenue and First Street.

4:43 p.m.

Lititz Springs Park is experiencing some flash flooding.

3:40 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Lancaster County.

Some minor flooding is occurring along Route 72 near Route 30 in Manheim Township. Parts of Route 72 have been shut down as a result.

2:45 p.m.

2:26 p.m.

Flooding is reported in Lititz Springs Park in Lititz

2:11 p.m.

Flooding is reported on Wabank Road off Hershey Avenue in Lancaster city.

A heavy downpour caused flooding on Wabank Road off Hershey Avenue in Lancaster city. The water has receded some but the rain is picking up again. ⁦@LancasterOnline⁩ pic.twitter.com/qo0jh9g9pe — Blaine Shahan (@BlaineShahanLNP) September 1, 2021

2:00 p.m.

Lancaster, York and Adams counties are under a tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service at 12:40 p.m. and is in effect until 1 p.m. today.

1:45 p.m.

PPL crews repair power lines in the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue in Lancaster Township. Lights have been out on Columbia Avenue at President Avenue and at Abbeyville Road since 11 a.m. The light at Columbia Avenue and West End Avenue, however, is working again.

1:00 p.m.

Western parts of Lancaster County toward Elizabethtown Borough and Manheim Township received 2 to 3 inches of rain as of 1 p.m., according to abc27 meteorologist Adis Juklo. The eastern side of Lancaster toward Quarryville Borough saw less rainfall with an accumulation of one inch as of 1 p.m.

12: 15 p.m.

Along with a flash flood watch, a flash flood warning has been issued for several counties in central Pennsylvania including Lancaster, Dauphin, York and Lebanon. A flash flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. A flood warning is issued when flooding is imminent or occurring.

12:08 p.m.

Millersville University announced that it will close at 1 p.m. "due to heavy rain."

11:30 a.m.

Today Pennsylvania is under a rare four out of four level high risk day for flash flooding meaning one to two months of rain could fall in just 24 hours, said Jeff Jumper, State Meteorologist for the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency during a meeting from the organization. This is one of only 13 of such severity to be issued since 2010.

11:18 a.m.

More than 450 customers are without power in Lancaster, mostly just west of the city along Lincoln Highway and the surrounding area. PPL said that weather caused the outage and estimates it should be repaired by 4:30 p.m.

Downed power lines were also reported down in the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue in Lancaster Township. Traffic lights are out on Columbia Avenue at West End Avenue, President Avenue and Abbeyville Road.

11:00 a.m.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is holding a conference on the weather impacts of Hurricane Ida. Watch it live here.

9:15 a.m.

Governor Tom Wolf tweeted that he signed a proclamation of disaster emergency last night, which allows emergency preparedness teams to provide support during the storm and in its aftermath.

9:00 a.m.

Lancaster city has received nearly an inch of rain so far Wednesday morning. As of 9 a.m., 0.87 inches of rain had accumulated, according to Lancaster City Water Works.

7:45 a.m.

As of 7:45 a.m., no storm or weather-related damages have been reported to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

A section of Route 30 is closed, but not due to flooding. A dump truck rolled over and spilled its load.

6:30 a.m.

Rain is falling in Lancaster County as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move through central Pennsylvania. No traffic reports or any other issues are being reported so far.

