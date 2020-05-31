For the second day in a row, protests in response to the murder of George Floyd are taking place in Lancaster city.

Organizers informed LNP | LancasterOnline of two separate protests taking place Sunday afternoon -- one started at 11 a.m. in front of the Lancaster Police Station, and the "Drive for Justice for George Floyd" demonstration started at 2 p.m., where cars will be gathering at Lancaster Community Park.

The initial protest at 11 a.m. started out with only about 5 people before growing to a larger crowd by 2 p.m., around the time when the "Drive for Justice for George Floyd" demonstration was scheduled to move through the city.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., it appeared officers were talking with protesters when they began using pepper spray on protesters and some arrests were made. Those who've been arrested have not been identified yet.

State police have also showed up to the protests.

Watch our live video of the 2 p.m. protest below.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Here is the latest live video from today's protests.

LNP reporters will be live tweeting the 2 p.m. protest, you can check them out below.