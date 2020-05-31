For the second day in a row, protests in response to the murder of George Floyd are taking place in Lancaster city.
Organizers informed LNP | LancasterOnline of two separate protests taking place Sunday afternoon -- one started at 11 a.m. in front of the Lancaster Police Station, and the "Drive for Justice for George Floyd" demonstration started at 2 p.m., where cars will be gathering at Lancaster Community Park.
The initial protest at 11 a.m. started out with only about 5 people before growing to a larger crowd by 2 p.m., around the time when the "Drive for Justice for George Floyd" demonstration was scheduled to move through the city.
Shortly before 2:30 p.m., it appeared officers were talking with protesters when they began using pepper spray on protesters and some arrests were made. Those who've been arrested have not been identified yet.
Protesters listen to speakers and hold up signs in front of the Lancaster Bureau of Police building on Saturday, May 30, 2020. The protest comes in light of George Floyd's death on May 25 in Minneapolis.
A man lays his head back as protesters listen to speakers and hold up signs in front of the Lancaster Bureau of Police building on Saturday, May 30, 2020. The protest comes in light of George Floyd's death on May 25 in Minneapolis.
