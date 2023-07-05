Fire and township officials are holding a news conference to give updates following an explosion at the Rapho Township municipal building complex.

A propane leak in the public works building, where the township houses its trucks and equipment, was reported around 5:30 a.m., and the building exploded soon after firefighters arrived, according to a dispatcher from Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

At least 150 emergency responders were on scene in the aftermath of the explosion. Dozens of homes were evacuated in the nearby area.

You can watch the press conference live on Facebook below: