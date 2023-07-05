explosion 1.jpg

An aerial view from a paramotor flight Wednesday, July 5, 2023, shows the smoke from the Rapho Township municipal building garage explosion after a reported gas leak. Dozens of houses nearby were evacuated, and the 900 block of Colebrook Road was shut down, but no injuries have been reported.

Fire and township officials are holding a news conference to give updates following an explosion at the Rapho Township municipal building complex.

A propane leak in the public works building, where the township houses its trucks and equipment, was reported around 5:30 a.m., and the building exploded soon after firefighters arrived, according to a dispatcher from Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

At least 150 emergency responders were on scene in the aftermath of the explosion. Dozens of homes were evacuated in the nearby area. 

