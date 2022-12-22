Editor's note: the District Attorney's Office has announced they have charged Jere Bagenstose with homicide in the death of Maryann Bagenstose in 1984.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office will release developments in an "ongoing investigation" today.

The developments will be announced during an 11 a.m. news conference. An initial release from the DA's office didn't specify details about which ongoing investigation the details are related to.

The news conference comes after six shootings between Nov. 28 and Dec. 11 that killed six people and injured five.

The livestream of the press conference can be viewed below.