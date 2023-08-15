Editor's Note: The Lancaster County DA's Office released body cam footage of the shooting which may be disturbing to some viewers. The video is linked in the story and footage also appears in the Facebook Live broadcast of the news conference. Viewer discretion is advised.

Two Lancaster city police officers who shot and killed a 17-year-old male during a burglary earlier this month acted appropriately, Lancaster County’s top prosecutor announced Tuesday.

The officers’ use of deadly force was justified because the teen, Darron Shaw, pointed a semiautomatic handgun at them after disregarding commands, District Attorney Heather Adams said.

"Based on my review of the facts and the applicable law, there was no question that the officers were justified in the use of deadly force against Darron Shaw," Adams said. During an early afternoon press conference, Adams played video captured by the two officers’ body cameras as well as from a third officer who responded. The gun Shaw carried can be seen in video from all three officers.

"When an officer believes that he is facing death or serious bodily injury, they may use lethal force so long as that belief is reasonable. Nothing less than that is required. And as quickly as this happened I think it is remarkable that the (one) officer ... was able to perceive that threat and give verbal commands on top of it and say 'Hands, hands!' prior to engaging the suspect," Adams said. "Their belief that deadly force was necessary in the situation was beyond reasonable here."

Adams, while expressing sorrow over Shaw's death, said the body camera video "serves as a reminder of how dangerous police work is. Day in and day out. These officers put their life on the line each and every day that they report. They face unknown and often unpredictable circumstances on a daily basis."

Adams said staff met with Shaw's family to explain the investigation and showed them the body camera and home security video ahead of the news conference.

"They are still grieving the loss of their son and family member, and they have asked for their privacy at this time," Adams said.

Messages left for Shaw's mother ahead of the news conference were not returned.

‘Facing down the barrel of a gun’

Using an electronic stun gun, such as the Taser brand city officers carry, would not have been practical for the responding officers to have used, according to Adams.

"In this case? They're facing down the barrel of a gun. … They're trained to — if they have a deadly threat — to eliminate that threat," Adams said. "They're trained to aim center mass to be able to stop that threat, and certainly a Taser would not have done that here. In fact, the shooting, the bullets, didn't even do that here. He remained a threat as he fled alongside the house because he still had that firearm in possession."

The shooting happened shortly after midnight Sunday, Aug. 13, in the first block of West New Street, between North Prince and North Queen streets, about a block away from Clipper Magazine Stadium.

A 36-year-old woman called police and said home security cameras showed someone entering her back door. Shaw was still inside minutes later when police arrived. Adams showed video captured by the cameras in which Shaw can be seen disabling a back door camera as he entered the home, apparently after breaking a back kitchen door window pane, and from a camera in the kitchen.

The woman was not home, but her 14-year-old son was and he climbed out on the roof.

Adams said the two officers fired at Shaw nine times, with four or five shots hitting him. He ran 102 feet away from the house before collapsing, later dying at Lancaster General Hospital. Other responding officers gave Shaw first aid before he was taken to the hospital, Adams said.

Adams said Shaw was struck in his left front abdomen, left hand, left lower thigh, right foot and back of his right knee. The Lancaster County Coroner determined Shaw died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Adams said she was unsure what connection Shaw may have had to the home he entered.

"This does not appear to be a random burglary. But beyond that, based on our investigation, I cannot say what the motive here was," she said, adding the 14 year old who lives at the home "does not wish to speak to us or answer questions."

The woman who lives at the house said her son "tells me to this day that he doesn't know (Shaw.) And that troubles me" that an intruder was in her house. Seeing a stranger in her kitchen on her security camera was terrifying, she said.

Mayor, DA, denounce youth gun violence

Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace, in a statement, lamented youth gun violence.

"When I get a report involving guns my eyes go right to the date of birth. As a mom of a teenager, I anguish at the reality that kids in our city have guns. Children should not have guns, which is an obvious statement I wish I didn’t have to give.”

She said the city’s police department is working to get illegal firearms off the streets, but added, “we cannot police our way out of youth violence.”

That requires different community outreach programs.

“This can look like youth programs, community outreach, and mentorship from neighbors, teachers, family members, and faith communities,” Sorace said. “Now is the time to support the many organizations in Lancaster leaning into this work. And continued advocacy at the state and federal levels to help our police curb illegal guns in our city continues to be needed."

At Tuesday’s press conference, Adams appealed to the community to help deter youth violence.

"(W)e have seen an uptick in juvenile crime and specifically juvenile crimes involving guns. So law enforcement needs help,” Adams said. “We need parents to step up. We need the community to step up and start talking to the police because right now there seems to be a culture of not cooperating and so long as that continues to exist, we're going to continue to see violent crimes involving juveniles."

As for why some people may not want to talk to police, the woman whose home was broken into said it is because they are afraid for their safety, of being labeled a snitch.

Ghost gun

The firearm Shaw pointed at police was described as a ghost gun. Ghost guns are firearms that do not have serial numbers and can be assembled from kits ordered online. Adams said investigators do not know how Shaw came to possess the gun.

Adams described the firearm as a 9mm 80% Glock, and said it had 12 rounds in the clip and one in the chamber, with a capacity of 33 rounds. Adams said the investigation could not determine definitively if Shaw fired the gun at police; she said the Pennsylvania State Police ballistics unit will determine if it was operable and had been fired.

The gun was made by 80% Arms, a Garden Grove, California, company that sells the kits.

"Ghost guns make law enforcement's job more difficult. They are not required to be registered. They don't have serial numbers on them. So for tracking purposes, it makes it more difficult," Adams said.

City police investigation wrapping up

The two officers who shot Shaw are on paid administrative leave under city police policy while the department conducts its own investigation into whether its training and procedures were followed. Chief Richard Mendez said that could happen by the end of the week.

The officers directly involved in Shaw’s death have also been offered counseling, and anyone affected by what happened can take part in a critical incident stress management debriefing to help them cope.

The last time a Lancaster police officer fatally shot anyone was on Sept. 13, 2020, when an officer shot Ricardo Muñoz, 27, outside his Laurel Street home. The officer fired after Muñoz charged him with a knife.

That shooting was captured on the officer’s body camera, which police made public less than 12 hours after the shooting. Adams determined the shooting was justified about a month later, and a police department investigation found the officer followed department policies and training.

Since 2008, Lancaster County has seen 23 shootings involving municipal or state police departments, 10 of which were fatal. All have been declared justified, with investigations taking between one day and more than six months.

A livestream of the press conference can be viewed below, as well as on Facebook.