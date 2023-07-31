Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, July 24, and Sunday, July 30.

1. Quarryville man charged with sexually assaulting dogs in his care

Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a Quarryville man and charged him with animal cruelty for sexually assaulting dogs in his care.

Officers arrested Uriah Peretz Groff, 22, last Wednesday and charged him with aggravated cruelty to animals/torture, a felony, and having sexual intercourse with an animal and cruelty to animals, both misdemeanors.

The state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation — Central Computer Crime Unit, with assistance from its animal cruelty officer and the Pennsylvania Society to Prevent Cruelty to Animals, found Groff in possession of videos of himself engaged in sex acts with dogs, according to a state police report.

2. Turkey Hill convenience store closes in Lancaster Twp.

The Turkey Hill convenience store along Millersville Pike next to Planet Fitness is now closed.

The last day for the 2,700-square foot store at 1349 Millersville Pike was July 15, according to a sign posted on the door that said employees had been moved to the Turkey Hill a mile away at 936 Columbia Ave. The store in Lancaster Township was also a mile away from another Turkey Hill at 520 Hershey Ave. and a half-mile away from one at 870 Manor Ave.

3. Former Molly's Pub to reopen in Lancaster city as The Corner at Musser

Closed since the beginning of the pandemic in spring 2020, Molly’s Pub in Lancaster city is slated to reopen in mid-August with new owners as The Corner at Musser.

The new restaurant and bar next to H.M. Musser Park at 253 E. Chestnut St. will maintain the look of the former Molly’s Pub and offer a similar menu of traditional bar fare such as burgers, cheesesteaks and wings. The restaurant includes a beer carryout at 210 N. Shippen St. that will be dubbed Corner Carryout.

The Corner at Musser will be operated by Joabi Leflar, Sean “Boots” A’Hearn, and Jason Shirk, three longtime Lancaster city bartenders who are being backed by two silent partners. The group bought the restaurant property July 14 for $700,000 and also bought its restaurant liquor license for an undisclosed price.

Shirk said the ownership group came together when he approached some other longtime fellow bartenders about buying their own bar and operating it like the other Lancaster city neighborhood bars where they have worked. Between them, Leflar, A’Hearn and Shirk have bartended at Valentino’s, Shamrock Café, Stubby’s, Molly’s Pub, Brendee’s, American Bar & Grill, Belvedere and Annie Bailey’s.

“We’re going to draw on things from all those places to get the vibe right in here,” A’Hearn said.

4. 8 men allege poor conditions and treatment inside Lancaster County Prison

While Pennsylvania’s state prisons house only people who have been convicted of crimes, county jails like Lancaster County Prison are mostly for holding people who are awaiting trial for serious crimes. If criminal defendants cannot pay for bail or aren’t offered it, they must remain in jail while their case goes through the court system.

To some like Emmanuel Woods, a 31-year-old state inmate who was previously staying in the State Correctional Institution at Dallas in Luzerne County, the air conditioning, better food, and activities to stay busy during the day at SCI Dallas represents a respite from staying in Lancaster County Prison.

He is one of eight men currently held in Lancaster County Prison who contacted LNP | LancasterOnline in the last week to describe the conditions there.

All the men have criminal convictions in their past. They range from aggravated assault and burglary, to DUI and intent to sell or manufacture drugs. All but one man has pending court cases on new charges with a similar range. One is accused of attempted homicide.

Many of their complaints revolved around the heat inside their cells, which would only increase as last week progressed.

5. 'He was a bright light': Family, friends remember former Manheim Township lacrosse standout Lucian Li

The name Lucian in Latin means light.

“Light shines,” Eric Chen-Ta Li said. “Light represents guidance. It’s meaningful. We wanted our son to be that person.”

That’s how Lucian Li got his first name when he was born to Chen-Ta Li and his wife, Sarah Popdan on Nov. 1, 2003 in Lancaster.

Lucian Li went on to live up to his name, impressing coaches, teachers and fellow students during his years in Manheim Township schools with his outgoing personality, ability to put strangers at ease and athletic prowess.

“He was a bright light in a lot of people’s lives,” Manheim Township football coach and school counselor Mark Evans said.

So it’s no wonder many across Lancaster County feel the world’s a bit darker since July 18, when 19-year-old Li died as a result of injuries sustained in a Chester County car wreck caused by a wrong-way driver. Li’s death came a little more than a year after he graduated from Manheim Township High School, where he was a multi-sport athlete.

“The world got cheated out of seeing what he’d accomplish in adulthood,” Manheim Township High School teacher Lance Wagner said of Li. “He could’ve done anything.”

Li was honored by hundreds at a memorial service on Friday.