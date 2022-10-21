Retired U.S. Army General Michael Flynn and entrepreneur Clay Clark have brought their "ReAwaken America Tour" to Lancaster County. The tour is making its 25th stop at Spooky Nook in East Hempfield Township today.

The event has commonly featured speakers from the far-right who have supported the QAnon conspiracy theory, as well as 2020 election deniers. It has drawn criticism for many due to its "dangerous mix of misinformation, Christian nationalism and divisive political rhetoric."

Expected to speak today are Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano; Eric Trump, the son of former President Donald Trump; former Trump adviser Roger Stone; MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell; and former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro.

LNP reporter Carter Walker is on site with live coverage from the event. You can check out his tweets below.