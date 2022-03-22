Tonight's Elizabethtown Area School District board of directors meeting will not be a typical school board meeting.

In the wake of a 5-4 vote directing the EASD administration to explore finding $1 million in additional budget cuts to avoid a 3% tax increase, several items could potentially be on the chopping block, including sports and other extracurricular activities, transportation, the school resource officer, and much more.

The board is expected to vote on each proposal shortly after the start of the meeting at 6 p.m. in the Elizabethtown Area High School auditorium. LNP reporters Ashley Stalnecker and Mike Gross will be on site providing live coverage of the proceedings below:

Photos