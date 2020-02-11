The non-emergency 211 referral service for health and human services has a new way for Lancaster-area residents to reach it.

Pennsylvania 211 East announced Tuesday that it's now offering live chat via its website, pa211east.org.

"Through our analytics, we know that people are going to our website to search for resources, so we wanted to offer another way of providing direct access to a 211 specialist who can help them find the most appropriate resources available," center director Toni Gainer said in an email.

Across most of the nation, dialing 211 routes callers to free, confidential referrals for local health, human and social service organizations.

The local service, Pennsylvania 211 East, is a program of United Way and serves residents of Lancaster and six other counties — Berks, Carbon, Lebanon, Lehigh, Northampton, and Schuylkill — who are seeking information or help on issues including child care, after-school programs, food banks, elder care, basic needs, health services and free tax preparation.