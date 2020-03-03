Hoping for a new way to diagnose sick deer, state officials last week announced that $1 million had been awarded to fund research projects looking into the detection of chronic wasting disease.

The research, which includes the exploration of disease-sniffing dogs, was announced after the 2019-20 hunting season – the season with the most sick deer harvested since 2012, when the disease was discovered in Pennsylvania.

None of the 182 disease-positive deer were killed in Lancaster County. However, Shannon Powers, with the state Department of Agriculture, said deer sick with chronic wasting disease have been found on Lancaster County deer farms.

Within the county there are more than 70 deer farms. Four of them are now under quarantine, Powers said.

“The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture takes chronic wasting disease very seriously and has worked aggressively to keep the disease contained, using a scientific, fact-based approach,” Powers said.

The research

With the $1 million, department officials have chosen to fund two research projects at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine in Philadelphia.

They’ve made $242,246 available for research to explore using dogs to detect chronic wasting disease in deer feces and $561,000 available to develop tests for the disease in live animals.

Similar live-animal testing research will be conducted by a protein chemist at CWD Evolution LLC, which has been awarded $196,754.

“There is no reliable test that can be run on a live animal,” Powers said.

Existing tests rely on brainstem and lymph node samples, which cannot be removed from live deer, said Courtney Colley, a game commission spokeswoman.

Officials at the state Game Commission ask hunters who harvest deer in disease management areas to submit samples for testing.

Those samples have helped to identify the 2019-20 hunting season’s 182 disease-positive deer. That number could increase because about 4,000 samples still need to be tested, Colley said.

Diseased captive deer

Department of Agriculture officials conduct the disease testing. According to Powers, more than 12,000 samples were tested in 2019, and it’s expected that 35,000 tests will be run in 2020.

The department also regulates deer farms, and 197 captive deer from 22 farms in 10 counties have tested positive for chronic wasting disease since 2012, Powers said.

When a captive deer tests positive for the disease, the farm where it lives is quarantined for five years, disallowing the transportation of animals onto or off of the property, Powers said.

“The department cannot force deer farmers to euthanize their herds, but if their deer are quarantined, that’s a major business decision farmers must make,” she said. “Reliable live testing would help farmers make business decisions when their deer have been exposed without losing their herd altogether.”

The fatal disease attacks the animals’ brains causing a loss of motor functions. It can infect deer, elk and moose, and it spreads among animals through direct physical contact and through contact with bodily fluids. There are no known treatments or vaccines for the disease.

Most of Lancaster County will be in a chronic wasting disease quarantine zone this year after a deer raised in captivity north of Lancaster city tested positive in 2019.