More than 200 trucks are taking off from Manheim Auto Auction Sunday afternoon to help make wishes come true, part of an event that’s become an annual staple for thousands of people in Lancaster County.

Festivities for the 34th Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Truck Convoy began at 9 a.m. with food, music and games. The convoy kicks off at 1:30 p.m. on the 26-mile route around the Mount Joy area.

The 2022 truck convoy raised $543,875 for the organizations with 500 trucks participating.

In addition to the convoy, an online auction went live Monday morning and will be running for a week, through 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 15. All auction items, such as a toy convoy merry-go-round, a Barnstormers gift basket, and tickets to the Fulton Theatre, will be onsite at the auto auction.

