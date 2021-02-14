A winter storm will impact much of Pennsylvania on Monday and Tuesday, though Lancaster County will see little to no snow or ice, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Most of Lancaster County will see less than an inch of snowfall and less than a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation between 7 a.m. Monday and 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Some northwestern portions of the county may see between 1-2 inches of snowfall.

AccuWeather is projecting between 0.15-0.25 inches of ice accumulation Monday and Tuesday.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is likely before 7 a.m. Monday before transitioning to rain through 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Significant icing of greater than one tenth of an inch is possible in other areas of south Pennsylvania between 6 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Motorists are urged to take necessary travel precautions as roads may become slick, according to the National Weather Service.

Lancaster County does have a chance of receiving snow later in the week in a second winter storm expected to hit the area Wednesday night and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

AccuWeather is projecting a coating of snow of about an inch Wednesday night.

There is currently no National Weather Service projection for the amount of snowfall the county could receive.