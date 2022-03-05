Ruth Beck was unfamiliar with native plants. She’d never heard of a riparian buffer. And Beck said she surely didn’t set out to inspire a stream restoration project that aims to repair more than 2,000 linear feet of the damaged Little Conestoga Creek.

She was simply attending conservation-oriented seminars and meetings as a way to meet people after she moved to the area in 2019. The more she learned at those events, Beck said, the more she started noticing things about the creek, where it passed near her Lancaster Township yard, especially its eroded, vertical banks.

“I knew something needed to be done,” she said, explaining she was hopeful for a fix. “I didn’t start out wanting to do a neighborhood project. I was just looking at my property.”

But now, planning is underway for an effort that could see the restoration of severely eroded streambanks, as well as the removal of tons of problematic sediment, in a stretch of the creek that runs through Lancaster and East Hempfield townships.

It’s a planned project with the potential to strengthen waterway health and improve recreational access to the portion of stream that begins at Columbia Avenue near Maple Grove Park and extends, for nearly half a mile, north of the creek’s confluence with Brubaker Run.

That’s according to Kate Austin, board president with the Little Conestoga Watershed Alliance, a nonprofit spearheading the project.

Last month, Austin said there’s also a possibility that the planned effort could eventually tie into another, even-larger restoration project upstream.

“So they are not dependent on one another but success and implementation of the upstream project will certainly be helpful for the success of this project,” Austin said. “It certainly can stand alone but … the more work that’s done upstream, the better.”

Unnatural vertical banks

Within the scope of the alliance’s project is 2,400 linear feet along the Little Conestoga and about 500 feet of its Brubaker Run tributary, said Mark Huber, a board member with the volunteer watershed group.

This week, Huber stood near the creek at Wheatland Hills Glenbrook Area Park, pointing to its dirt banks, which rose vertically, nearly at right angles, from the water’s surface.

That’s unnatural, he said, explaining the waterway should be surrounded by a gently sloping wetland.

The creek’s impaired, vertical banks — which are a common sight in many Lancaster County waterways — are a result of decades of erosion with a cause that can be traced back to the region’s first colonial settlers, said engineer Justin Spangler of LandStudies, a local firm hired to oversee the project’s planning and design.

In this case, Spangler said, they can be traced back to at least one former mill dam that was removed in the late 1990s. The dam was part of an operation that powered a former grist mill along the Little Conestoga Creek near what is now Columbia Avenue, alliance officials said.

Similar dams were once popular throughout Lancaster County, powering hundreds of mills, experts said. Behind those dams, deep ponds formed. And as nearby settlers cleared forests and tilled land for agricultural development, tons of sediment — often carried by stormwater — was trapped behind them. That sediment buried natural, sloping streambanks and wetlands.

Later, when dams failed or were removed, that sediment remained in the form of silty banks and streambeds. That silty soil is much more likely to erode than the natural, pre-colonial wetlands. Often during heavy storms, water will carry large chunks of silt downstream, cutting new stream channels and creating the severe vertical banks like those Huber pointed out in the Little Conestoga.

In fact, the banks have been cut so deeply along that stretch that a nearby resident had to place a step ladder in the waterway to safely get down into it, Spangler said.

“That’s kind of the scale we are looking at for this,” he said, explaining that erosion of that remaining silt and related harmful nutrients continues.

That’s a problem because those materials become pollutants that impair local waterways like the Little Conestoga in addition to those downstream like the Susquehanna River and Chesapeake Bay.

10 feet of sediment

In the targeted area of the Little Conestoga, there is about 10 feet of legacy sediment on top of the original floodplain, according to a LandStudies report filed after a “visual stream assessment.”

“Since the banks are generally 6 feet in height, the channel itself is perched (elevated) approximately 3 to 4 feet above the historical channel elevation,” it reads.

Officials and conservation groups throughout Lancaster County are working to meet related pollution reduction mandates in impaired streams, and the Little Conestoga project could help.

Of 1,432 stream miles recently assessed in Lancaster County, 89.4% were considered impaired according to the state Department of Environmental Protection’s draft 2022 Pennsylvania Integrated Water Quality Report.

The Little Conestoga Creek is among the county’s impaired streams, according to alliance officials.

“This reach of the creek has been impaired by urban runoff and the presence of legacy sediments that has accumulated over the years,” reads a related funding application.

Those are the conditions that Beck said she started to notice after she began attending all of those conservation-oriented events, including meetings hosted by the alliance, which she eventually joined as a board member.

Beck said she was “tenacious” in advocating for restoration near her home along the project corridor.

Originally, Austin said she expected a simple fix may be implemented, possibly the installation of a riparian buffer — a collection of native trees and shrubs installed along a stream to catch pollutants carried to the waterway, often by stormwater runoff.

But then, through community outreach efforts, Beck and others were able to drum up interest from some of their neighbors, and the project grew to its current scope, Austin said. It includes more than a dozen properties, both public and private. A site drawing shows many of those properties along Jackson and River drives.

“We were excited to partner with the neighbors and to really start moving the project forward,” Austin said.

‘A holistic approach’

Already, several thousand dollars have been spent on a feasibility study to examine the problems and come up with prospective solutions, alliance officials said.

And several possible solutions have been recommended, including floodplain restoration, excavating out legacy sediment and planting riparian buffers, according to a LandStudies report. All of those suggestions could help to reduce erosion, sedimentation and pollution, experts have said.

“The intent is to provide a holistic approach to address the bank erosion issues in this (creek). A piecemeal or patchwork approach is anticipated to be the most costly, returning less benefit to the overall system,” it reads.

Now, the project is ready to move into a design and permitting phase, Austin said, explaining it will be funded, at least in part, by a recently awarded $113,000 in Growing Green grant funding announced by the state Department of Environmental Protection.

The design process could take more than a year, Spangler said, noting that the project’s path through residential and urban areas could present obstacles — private property, bridges, roads and utilities, among them. Officials won’t have an estimated cost for the total project until after that design phase is complete, they said.

Second project funded

The alliance’s project wasn’t the only one in the Little Conestoga to receive state funding. Another $2,246,580 was awarded to the Little Conestoga Creek Foundation’s Blue/Green Corridor Project, an effort to similarly restore a 2.5-mile section in and around the creek, which stretches along dozens of properties in four municipalities — Lancaster, East Hempfield and Manheim townships and Lancaster city.

That estimated $14 million project aims to remove sediment from a stretch of the creek that runs from Marietta Avenue to Swarr Run while also allowing for the installation of a recreational trail.

“The Blue/Green Corridor project, which can be completed in three to four years, will address the issue of these aforementioned legacy sediments resulting in 5,610 feet of stream restoration, 21 acres floodplain restoration and wetland creation of 17 acres,” a project summary reads.

The recent funding was crucial to moving the larger project forward, according to John Cox of Lancaster Clean Water Partners. If all goes according to plan, its first phase could begin this year near the Conestoga House, Cox said.

The Steinman Foundation has been a leader on the project, committing hundreds of thousands in funding.

The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation funded by companies that make up Steinman Communications. Those companies include LNP Media Group.

Ideally, the two projects could be linked at some point in the future, though no plans for that connection currently exist, Austin said.