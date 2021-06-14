A Little Britain Township man repeatedly sexually assaulted a woman as she was unconscious, then attempted to injure himself while speaking with investigators, according to state police.

Raymond Barkeley Baylis, 65, was charged with seven counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent, sexual assault and indecent assault on an unconscious person.

Those charges stem from a series of sexual assaults that took place between January and May at a residence in the 100 block of Short Road, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The first assault took place in early January, when the woman, Baylis’ tenant since July 2020, agreed to watch a movie with him after he continuously asked her, police said. The woman later awoke to find Baylis assaulting her.

Additional assaults took place over the course of the next several months, mostly inside the woman’s bedroom, according to the affidavit. The woman pretended she was asleep during the assaults out of fear of Baylis, police said.

The woman later reported the assaults at state police headquarters in East Lampeter Township on May 21. Baylis was then arrested on unrelated charges four days later, after which he was questioned by investigators.

Baylis denied assaulting the woman or entering her bedroom, claiming they had consensual sex several years ago and that he was now unable to obtain an erection, police said. Investigators told Baylis he was seen on camera entering the woman’s room, which he then claimed was a one-time occurrence to check for drugs.

Baylis began banging his head on the wall of the interview room after speaking with investigators, according to the affidavit. Officers then pulled Baylis off the wall and onto the floor, after which he refused to place his hands behind his back and attempted to hide under a table. Baylis was then placed in a cell where he continued to hit his head on a concrete wall before he was transported to a hospital.

The Lancaster County Public Defenders Office, which is representing Baylis on unrelated charges, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Baylis will face a preliminary arraignment before Judge Stuart Mylin on June 17, court records show.

Baylis is already awaiting a preliminary hearing on July 8 before Judge David Ashworth for charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment, according to court records. Those charges stem from an incident where Baylis threatened to kill a woman, then grabbed her and placed her in a headlock, striking her in the face multiple times, during an argument in the 100 block of Short Road in Little Britain Township at around 11 a.m. on May 21.

Baylis was granted $5,000 unsecured bail on those charges, court records show.

Baylis is also awaiting trial for charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse forcible compulsion, possession of a prohibited firearm and a drug charge from 2019, according to court records. He is also awaiting trial for charges of terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, simple assault, indecent assault without consent and harassment, also from 2019.