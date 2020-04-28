A Little Britain Township man has been charged after he sent child porn to an undercover FBI agent, police said.

After taking several photos of a nude 13-year-old girl, Israel Alan Faber, 32, sent the images to an undercover FBI agent who was posing as an administrator of a group chat where members discuss and exchange explicit photos they take of children on Kik, a third-party messaging app, Pennsylvania State Police said.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Faber — also known as "Bliz Banks" in the Kik messaging group — told the undercover agent that he used his phone to take the photos.

Police were able to trace Faber's IP address back to his house in Little Britain Township, and arrested him. A search warrant was also conducted, police said.

Faber is charged with unlawful contact with a minor, dissemination of photographs, videotapes, computer depictions and films, sexual abuse of children, invasion of privacy and photographing sex acts, according to court documents.

Faber was committed to Lancaster County Prison, unable to post $500,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled April 29, court documents said.

