When: Little Britain Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 14.

What happened: The board reviewed the preliminary version of the township budget for 2021. No tax increase is planned for the new year. However, a street light assessment will be imposed for the first time in the township for residents of Howard Lane.

The cost: The 20 lots in the subdivision will share the cost of the development’s two street lights, which total about $600 per year. That will result in an assessment of about $30 per lot, which will be billed at the same time township tax notices are sent out.

What happens next: The budget will come to the supervisors for preliminary approval at their November meeting and final approval in December.

Zoning: The board approved an application to place the Shoemaker property into the agricultural security area. The measure passed 4-1 following a conditional use hearing Sept. 29, with Chairperson Jerry Emling opposed. Supervisor Pat Wood also expressed her opposition to the application, but felt it met the legal requirements.

Background: The 16.4-acre Shoemaker property at 305 Nottingham Road is zoned residential and is used for Judith Shoemaker’s veterinary practice, as well as hay and pasture. Ag security areas are protected from nuisance laws related to farm uses and may qualify for lower interest rates when applying for federal loans.

Why it’s important: Emling opposed the application on the grounds it is a residential property being used for commercial purposes.