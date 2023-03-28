After last night's fire, Blackworth Live Fire Grill announced its closure for at least a week.

The restaurant, inside The Wilbur on North Broad Street, thanked Lititz fire and police departments for their quick responses and work on the fire in a Facebook post. The post also apologized for the inconvenience and said they look forward to reopening after repairs.

The fire started in the cooking exhaust system in the restaurant's kitchen, said Duane Ober, fire commissioner for Warwick Emergency Services. The cause of the fire isn't determined yet.

Three local fire companies were in their stations for a monthly meeting last night, allowing for such a quick response, Ober said.

A number of departments responded to the scene, Ober said, including Lititz, Rothsville, Brunnerville, East Petersburg, Manheim Township and Penryn, as well as Warwick Community Ambulance and Lititz Borough Police Department. Manheim firefighters were on standby as units operated for about three hours.

With this specific fire, Ober said the biggest challenges were accessing the roof from ladder trucks and interior stairwells as well as searching for hidden fire in void spaces around the exhaust system. Firefighters were able to prevent fire from spreading outside of those areas.

Ober confirmed there were no injuries. He also praised the restaurant staff for their efforts.

"The restaurant staff did an excellent job of recognizing the fire and quickly calling 9-1-1 to report it, then initiating the evacuation procedures," Ober said in an email Tuesday afternoon.