After closing their interior theaters on July 12 due to COVID-19 concerns, Penn Cinema in Lititz plans to reopen their doors to guests on Friday, August 28.

With Penn Cinema's reopening, they'll be rolling out a handful of new releases. Unhinged, The New Mutants, The Personal History of David Copperfield and Words on Bathroom Walls will be playing when the Lititz theater reopens.

They'll also continue showing classic and fan favorite movies, similar to some of their offerings at their drive-in. Tickets for Grease, Back to the Future, Sonic and Spider-Man: Far From Home are all available now at Fandango.com, along with the new releases.

