A Lititz woman stabbed a man holding a baby Tuesday night while the pair were arguing, according to police.

Maeloni Gladali Morales, 25, stabbed a 30-year-old man in the back of his upper torso with a knife around 6:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Lane of Lititz, police said.

The baby the man was holding was unharmed, and police said that the man is expected to survive his injuries.

Police said Morales and the man were arguing before the stabbing happened.

The man told officers that Morales threatened him before the stabbing, police said. She was arrested at the scene.

Morales is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, possessing instruments of crime and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, according to police.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

She is currently awaiting her preliminary arraignment, according to court dockets.

For more Lancaster County news: