A Lititz woman has been charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children after she slapped her 5-year-old son, according to police.

Susan Howard took her child to his primary care physician on June 15 where she told the doctor that she struck her son across the face, leaving a bruise that the doctor deemed significant. The doctor said that Susan Howard was remorseful, according to her affidavit of probable cause.

James Howard, the father of the boy, took a picture of the bruising and confronted Susan Howard about it. James Howard said that Susan Howard admitted to slapping their son and was defensive when questioned further, the affidavit said.

A Lancaster County Children and Youth caseworker met with Susan Howard on June 22 after learning about suspected child abuse.

Susan Howard was said to be confused by the bruising, as she had previously slapped her 7-year-old son “harder than that” and there was no bruise. She says that the bruising was not a result of the slap, but rather the result of a medical condition called Henoch-Schonlein Pupura (HPS).

Police said Howard told the caseworker she previously slapped her son “harder than that” without causing any bruising. She said the bruising was the result of a medical condition called Henoch-Schonlein Pupura.

Henoch-Schonlein Pupura is a rare inflammatory disease of the small blood vessels and can result in a purplish rash.

On July 1, the victim’s brother told Lancaster County Children’s Alliance staff that Susan Howard would smack the victim hard if he back-talked, according to the affidavit. He recalled seeing bruising on his brother’s face after hearing him be smacked.

On July 12, a Penn State Health Children’s Hospital Team doctor reviewed the boy’s medical history and photographs. Crowell said that the bruising was from a patterned bruising to his face, and not from HPS.

Susan Howard’s attorney did not immediately return a message for comment.

Susan Howard remains free on $75,000 unsecured bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 7.