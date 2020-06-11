A Lititz woman who was on parole for a spree of robberies in 2017 was again sentenced to state prison after she robbed three more stores, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Kathleen E. Moore, 52, was recently out of prison on parole when she targeted Walgreens, Giant and Weis stores in Lancaster and Manheim townships on Jan. 4, the district attorney's office said. Combined, Moore stole about $900.

One store, the Weis on Millersville Pike, was robbed in both sprees, according to the district attorney's office.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Moore entered Weis Markets, on Millersville Pike, and approached a cash register with a soda. When the cashier, a minor, rung up the soda, Moore did not pay and instead demanded money.

The cashier was "fearing for her safety," police said, and gave Moore $517 in a plastic grocery bag. She dropped the bag after being chased by another customer, LNP | LancasterOnline reported.

Police were dispatched to a similar incident at the Giant on Lititz Pike two hours later, police said.

This time, Moore approached the register with a box of granola bars, leaned toward the cashier and said, "just put the money in the bag," according to earlier reporting by LNP | LancasterOnline.

Moore fled the store after the cashier pretended to open the drawer and yelled for a manager to bring her a key, police said.

She robbed Walgreens 20 minutes later, approaching the cash register with a candy bar and then demanding money, fleeing the store with $382.38, police said.

Manheim Township police used security footage to identify Moore in all three robberies, the district attorney's office said. Moore told police she needed the money to repay drug-related debts.

Judge Howard Knisely sentenced Moore to 4.5 to 10 years in prison for her recent spree, the district attorney's office said.

She pleaded guilty to felony counts of robbery and a misdemeanor theft charge in exchange for the prison term, the district attorney's office said.

