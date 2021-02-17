A Lititz woman is the second person charged after a Manheim Township woman died of a fentanyl overdose in November 2020, according to police.

Jade Alexus Walmer, 19, was charged with drug delivery resulting in death and criminal conspiracy, Manheim Township police said Wednesday.

Walmer was the friend of Addison Rose O'Neal, who was found unresponsive in her room by her mother on Nov. 15 in the 400 block of Revere Road in Manheim Township.

Police said that Walmer acted as a go-between when O'Neal wanted to buy Percocet and would take her to Noel Jerome Thompson, 20, for the drugs.

Thomas was charged in Dec. in connection with O'Neil's death.

According to court documents, Walmer was also charged with a misdemeanor count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence on Feb. 11.