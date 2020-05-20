The massive Fourth of July celebration that is a 202-year tradition at Lititz Springs Park will be missing from this summer’s calendar.

The event, which typically includes fireworks, concerts and a baby parade, will be scaled back to an invitation-only Queen of Candles pageant, the Fourth of July Committee has announced.

“It breaks my heart to see all our hard work and big ideas that we had in the works be put on hold this year,” said Kellye Martin, chair of the committee.

The committee concluded restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic are unlikely to be lifted enough to allow large gatherings by the holiday. The event typically draws more than 12,000 people to the park in downtown Lititz.

“Everyone is so sad about this year, but we need to be realistic,” Martin said, citing the health and safety of the community.

The committee of 17 members had considered Labor Day weekend as a possible new date for the 203rd celebration, but instead will present a pandemic-adjusted Queen of Candles pageant for members of the graduating class of Warwick High School.

“They have lost so much this year, but this was something we can still give them,” Martin said. “There are many ideas still being ironed out on making the ceremony longer, or adding new parts to it to mark the occasion.”

The 79th annual Queen of Candles will take place in a closed venue with invitations to family of the court members only, the committee announced. The ceremony will be broadcast on Blue Ridge Cable and live-streamed on various social media outlets so additional family members, friends and classmates can view the program.

“More details on the ceremony will be shared with the families of the participants soon, ” Martin said.

She said she was impressed by the committee’s out-of-the-box thinking and said members are working on more fun ideas so “we can still unite together as a community and celebrate this year.