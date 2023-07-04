The sounds of spirited competition overtook Lititz Springs Park on the Fourth of July as the band took a break to make space for visitors to demonstrate their pie-eating prowess.

Mayor Tim Snyder said he was lucky to arrive at the park in time to enjoy the beautiful weather and judge the pie eating contest.

“It looks like it’s well-attended,” Snyder said, “and I’m happy to have the old-time games bring back the, you know, small town, America-type thing.”

The kids pie-eating contest featured whoopie pies, while the adults dug into five-inch apple pies and whipped cream.

While the kids division filled up quickly with 12 eager pie-eaters hailing from Lititz and Lampeter — as well as Colorado, Michigan and Florida — organizers recruited from the bandstand crowd to fill up the 12 adult slots.

Kids division pie-eating champion, 11-year-old Oliver Bergner from Palmyra, said he hadn't eaten anything ahead of time.

“I was sort of just ready,” Bergner said. “I drank a lot of water beforehand so the pie wouldn't be as dry.”

Adults division pie-eating winner Blaine Tramel is a repeat champion, having also finished first in 2012. Tramel is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but now lives outside Lititz.

His secret? “Don’t even think,” Tramel said. “You just have to inhale.”

Kristen Zimmerman, hometown games coordinator, said the competitions haven't been run in recent years but this year's celebration featured four: tug-of-war, cornhole, and kids and adults division pie-eating.

Zimmerman said an extended family with a mix of Michigan and Lititz residents dominated the tug-of-war, with a team of parents ultimately triumphing over a team of younger cousins.

The cornhole contest brought 16 co-ed teams together.

“I was a little concerned we weren’t going to get enough people,” Zimmerman said, “and then it just filled in really quickly.”

The celebration was scheduled to end with a dance party and fireworks.