People watch during the Patriotic parade in Lititz Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Calder Galbreath, 2, walks around a field of flags in the front of Lititz Moravian Congregation during the Patriotic parade in Lititz Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
While the kids division filled up quickly with 12 eager pie-eaters hailing from Lititz and Lampeter — as well as Colorado, Michigan and Florida — organizers recruited from the bandstand crowd to fill up the 12 adult slots.
Kids division pie-eating champion, 11-year-old Oliver Bergner from Palmyra, said he hadn't eaten anything ahead of time.
“I was sort of just ready,” Bergner said. “I drank a lot of water beforehand so the pie wouldn't be as dry.”
Adults division pie-eating winner Blaine Tramel is a repeat champion, having also finished first in 2012. Tramel is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but now lives outside Lititz.
His secret? “Don’t even think,” Tramel said. “You just have to inhale.”
Kristen Zimmerman, hometown games coordinator, said the competitions haven't been run in recent years but this year's celebration featured four: tug-of-war, cornhole, and kids and adults division pie-eating.
Zimmerman said an extended family with a mix of Michigan and Lititz residents dominated the tug-of-war, with a team of parents ultimately triumphing over a team of younger cousins.
The cornhole contest brought 16 co-ed teams together.