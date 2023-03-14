With declarations of “I choose love,” the Lititz Springs Park board voted Tuesday night to rent the park to the organization Lititz Chooses Love in June for a Pride event.

Again.

The park board had already voted to rent the park to the organization, but on Friday, the Lititz Moravian Congregation Board of Trustees directed the park board to deny Lititz Chooses Love “full use” of the park, citing “political activism,” “vulgarity and dress issues of presenters” at last year’s event, as well as safety concerns.

The trustees, in a statement released late Friday afternoon, said Lititz Chooses Love had only tentative approval from the park board. The trustees also said they have ultimate oversight of the park — a statement at odds with what Kellye Martin, the park’s events coordinator, has previously said.

Park board members Tuesday asserted that their board does have oversight and said while communication between all the boards can be addressed in the future, it was time to act because Lititz Chooses Love cannot find another venue. Most of the park board members are representatives of other Lititz churches.

Jeff Rinehimer, park board president and member of St. James Catholic Church, said to the few congregation board members at the meeting that, “I think it’s the best for everybody. You can’t close the door on these people. They're the same as you and me.”

By these people, he was referring to the LGBTQ community. Earlier in the meeting, he said they were made in God’s image and deserved love.

After the vote, Parker Webb, co-founder of Lititz Chooses Love, immediately signed a check for $1,000 and handed it to Martin to cover the rental.

Five members of Lititz Chooses Love were at the meeting. None spoke, as the board did not entertain public comment.

Afterward, Webb said he didn’t know what to expect.

“I was hoping for the best, though. As evidenced in that meeting, we did everything we could to work with the Lititz Spring Park board last year. We're fully willing to do that again this year. And so even if it means making some changes like we did last year. I'm perfectly happy to,” Webb said.

Rinehimer said he would meet with Webb to discuss any changes to the program, but did not elaborate on what those might be.

Though the park board invited church boards of elders and trustees to the meeting, few attended. Trustees President Steve Black was not among them.

Reached by phone after the meeting, Black declined to talk to a LNP | LancasterOnline reporter.

During the meeting, Rinehimer said it had been clear that Black had long ago made up his mind and did not want Lititz Chooses Love to have its event in the park, even though the organization last year did everything the park board asked of it.

The 2022 festival, which drew nearly 1,000 people, was briefly interrupted by about a dozen protesters who distributed literature mocking Pride celebrants as “profan(ing) marriage through divorce, homosexuality and adultery.” The group, whose members hoisted signs declaring “Christ Hates Pride,” refused to leave the private park until police arrived.

Lititz Moravian Congregation Board of Trustees also cited the safety risk that posed as reason not to allow the event this year.

Park board members Tuesday said police handled that situation and it wasn’t Lititz Chooses Love’s fault.

The 2023 festival is scheduled for June 17.