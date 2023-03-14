With declarations of “I choose love” from individual members, the Lititz Springs Park board voted Tuesday night to rent the park to the organization Lititz Chooses Love in June for a Pride event.

Again.

The park board had already approved renting the park to the organization last year, but on Friday, the Lititz Moravian Congregation Board of Trustees directed the park board to deny Lititz Chooses Love “full use” of the park, citing “political activism,” “vulgarity and dress issues of presenters” at last year’s event, as well as safety concerns.

The trustees, in a statement released late Friday afternoon, said Lititz Chooses Love had only tentative approval from the park board. The trustees also said they have ultimate oversight of the park — a statement at odds with what Kellye Martin, the park’s events coordinator, has previously said.

Park board members Tuesday asserted that their board does have oversight and said while communication between all the boards can be addressed in the future, it was time to act because Lititz Chooses Love cannot find another venue. Most of the park board members are representatives of other Lititz churches.

Jeff Rinehimer, park board president and member of St. James Catholic Church, said to the few congregation board members at the meeting that, “I think it’s the best for everybody. You can’t close the door on these people. They're the same as you and me.”

By these people, Rinehimer was referring to the LGBTQ community. Earlier in the meeting, he said they were made in God’s image and deserved love.

Rinehimer criticized the congregation board’s offer in its news release directing the park board to deny Lititz Chooses Love’s use of the park — but saying organization members could rent a pavilion.

“To me, that said out of sight, out of mind … LGBTQ groups have been living in a closet for years. Your congregation preaches love and acceptance,” he said.

After the vote, Parker Webb, co-founder of Lititz Chooses Love, immediately signed a check for $1,000 and handed it to Martin to cover the rental.

Five members of Lititz Chooses Love were at the meeting. None spoke, as the board did not entertain public comment.

Afterward, Webb said he didn’t know what to expect.

“I was hoping for the best, though. As evidenced in that meeting, we did everything we could to work with the Lititz Spring Park board last year. We're fully willing to do that again this year. And so even if it means making some changes like we did last year, I'm perfectly happy to,” Webb said.

Rinehimer said he would meet with Webb to discuss any changes to the program, but did not elaborate on what those might be.

Though the park board invited church boards of elders and trustees to the meeting, few attended. Trustees President Steve Black was not among them.

Reached by phone after the meeting, Black declined to talk to a LNP | LancasterOnline reporter.

During the meeting, Rinehimer said it had been clear that Black had long ago made up his mind and did not want Lititz Chooses Love to have its event in the park, even though the organization last year did everything the park board asked of it.

Trustees board member Dave Walter, who did attend, said agreed the boards needed to communicate better, saying the situation was embarrassing.

"We need to get together and solve this problem," he said, apparently referencing the issue of what board has final say on park activities. "We gotta stop, look and listen. We've got to stop casting aspersions. We’ve got to do it in a peaceful way and stop shooting ourselves in the foot.”

Just before the vote, and making it clear he was only speaking for himself and not the trustees, he said he no problem with Lititz Chooses Love being able to rent the park.

At the start of the meeting, Martin ripped into the congregation board and an unidentified park board member for enabling the situation in the first place.

Martin said the park board has made the park financially stable and pointed out the congregation boards never got involved in issues such as how the parks board dealt with issues requiring significant expenditures of money.

“So I ask again, what has this board done to fall short on their roles as caretakers of the park to elicit this overreach and blatant power grab now?” she said.

Martin said the church boards didn’t respond to numerous efforts to discuss the issue since it came to light last week.

Martin said it was “a childish and unprofessional act” that the congregation board communicated its intent to direct the park board to deny Lititz Chooses Love permission to use the park on Friday in a press release in which the congregation board spelled out its reasons.

Reasons included a drag performer that the release described as “vulgar.” The performer was clothed and the performance had been approved by the park board prior and the park board members defended their approval again on Tuesday night.

“Veiled attempts at hiding your bigotry are so weak it’s almost laughable. You must think the public and your congregation are really stupid if you think they don’t see right through those flimsy excuses,” Martin said.

Martin also called out — but not by name — a park board member who she said recently leaked emails from her to the park board to a conservative news publication, prompting an article.

“You have shown yourself to be untrustworthy of the title of trustee and have proved that you do not have the best intentions for neither the Lititz Moravian Congregation nor the Lititz Springs Park in mind,” Martin said. “... you know who you are and I’m sure that a higher authority than me will have his say on your choices one day.”

Rinehimer said Martin’s “life is the park” and spoke of her time dedicated to the park over the past five years she’s been event director. He said she’s raised more than $300,000 for the park.

The 2022 festival, which drew nearly 1,000 people, was briefly interrupted by about a dozen protesters who distributed literature mocking Pride celebrants as “profan(ing) marriage through divorce, homosexuality and adultery.” The group, whose members hoisted signs declaring “Christ Hates Pride,” refused to leave the private park until police arrived.

Congregation trustees also cited the safety risk that posed as reason not to allow the event this year in Friday's statement.

Park board members Tuesday said police handled that situation and it wasn’t Lititz Chooses Love’s fault.

The 2023 festival is scheduled for June 17. Lititz Chooses Love has also indicated it will provide security.