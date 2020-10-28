A bus driver was charged after she side-swiped a parked vehicle and never stopped with children on the bus, according to Lititz Borough police.

The hit-and-run happened on at 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 23 on East Main Street in Lititz, police said.

Shirline Miller, 54, of Manheim, was the driver of the school bus, police said, and there were about 10 to 12 children on the bus at the time.

"Miller did not stop at the scene and did not report the collision," police said.

Miller was charged with two summary offenses, one for driving on roadways laned for traffic and another for accidents involving damage to an unattended vehicle or property, according to police.

Raymond E. Groff Inc. is the busing company, police said. It is not immediately clear what districts the students are from.

A call to the company on Wednesday morning was not immediately returned.

According to the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania web portal, the two summary charges are Miller's first criminal offenses.

Police said no one was injured in the collision and neither vehicle needed towing.

