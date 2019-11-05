Lititz recCenter plans to drop a popular program that gives some seniors free gym access.
Karen Mailen, the nonprofit’s executive director, said in an email that “after a great deal of study and financial analysis” its leaders have decided to no longer participate with SilverSneakers, effective Jan. 1, 2020.
The center is also dropping a similar program called Silver & Fit, and will instead offer “Senior Plus” memberships to people age 65 and older.
“Our members pay their health insurance premiums, then SilverSneaker and Silver & Fit take a cut and pay the recCenter a discounted membership fee,” she wrote.
She did not detail the SilverSneakers reimbursement or how many members were in the program, but described it as “insufficient” and wrote that while the center understands disappointment over the decision, “it is not fair to have the full fee-paying members continue to subsidize this cost.”
According to its website, the Senior Plus memberships will cost $35 a month for seniors who live in Lititz Borough or Elizabeth, Warwick or Penn townships, and $39.50 a month for others. That’s about $20 and $26 off the regular adult membership fee.
Mailen also noted that the center has a fund to help people with limited financial resources get memberships; according to its website, that assistance amounts to almost $70,000 a year.
Other large gyms LNP contacted last week about SilverSneakers — Lancaster YMCA at its Lampeter and Lancaster city locations, Universal Athletic Club, Hempfield recCenter and Spooky Nook Sports — said they will continue to participate in the program.
Jill Meyer, spokeswoman for Tennessee-based Tivity Health, which runs SilverSneakers, said in an email that it is contracted with the center through the end of 2020 and is “trying to schedule a meeting with this location to better understand their concerns.”
She noted that having to pay for a membership will likely be especially challenging for seniors on a fixed income and said there are 35 locations in Lancaster County that welcome SilverSneakers members, “including five within a 5-mile radius of the Lititz recCenter.”
Members being turned away should call 866-584-7389 to find an alternative gym, she said.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported in January that six Pittsburgh-area YMCAs were dropping the program, but that UPMC, Aetna and Highmark reached an agreement with the gyms to let some seniors continue to exercise there for free.
Media reports from last month say BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee dropped SilverSneakers in a move that could have affected almost 200,000 seniors — but will start offering Silver & Fit instead.
Silver & Fit has more than 30 participating locations in the Lancaster County area.