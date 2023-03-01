A section of Water Street in Lititz will close for four days later this month so contractors can remove and pave over a railroad crossing.

The work is scheduled to take place from March 20 to 23 just north of Route 772 (Main Street) on Water Street. Work could continue March 24, depending on weather.

A planned detour will use Route 772, Route 501 (Broad Street) and Newport Road.

The state Department of Transportation said the section of rail owned by Norfolk Southern is no longer in use.

The railroad crossing removal is part of a $1.26 million project to resurface parts of Route 772 between Route 501 and Lititz Springs Road, and Water Street between Route 772 and the Warwick Township Line.

The project will also require lane closures on Main Street starting Monday so contractors can install curbs in accordance with the Americans with Disabiliites Act. No lane closures will take place between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. On Fridays, there will be no lane closures between 3:30 and 6 p.m.