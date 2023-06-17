The Mooney family — Christi, Michael and their children, Trinity, 16, and Avery, 14, traveled from their new home in Carlisle to attend this year’s Lititz Pride festival.

The main reason?

Trinity is a transgender boy.

Pride festivals are about “other people like me and everything, showing that I'm not alone. There are people that care a lot,” Trinity said while holding a brightly colored crocheted umbrella his mom made.

The Mooneys also attended Philly Pride two weeks ago.

As parents, Christi said, Pride events are about “building community and showing that there are a lot of other people out there that care and to not just be isolated. Because we come from an area in the South where we would get harassed all the time. So we left Florida because of all the changes. We wanted to be somewhere that's more accepting,” Christi said.

And there was a second reason the family chose Lititz.

In researching possible festivals to visit, Christi learned about the protest that happened at last year’s Pride and a subsequent effort by some people in the Lititz Moravian Church to prevent the event from happening this year.

“I wanted to show our support by being here to show that it does matter. We're not gonna let some protesters stop us from being who we are,” Christi said.

At Lititz’s 2022 Pride Festival, about a dozen people entered the private Lititz Springs Park carrying signs with sayings including “Christ hates Pride.” They left the park only when Lititz police were called.

This year, organizers of the event, along with park staff and clergy from the area took steps to ensure the event would not be marred.

Lititz Chooses Love, Pride’s organizer, hired private security. Metal barricades were erected around open areas of the park to restrict access to three areas. And a group of “Silent Witnesses” shielded people from protesters with their rainbow-colored umbrellas.

Colorful allies

Husband and wife team Blaise Liffick and Alanna Berger formed Silent Witness in 2003 to protect people being targeted by the anti-LGBTQ+ Westboro Baptist church. They developed a strategy for de-escalating heated protests and keeping people safe. Volunteers are trained to use rainbow-colored umbrellas to usher people into and out of events and block their view of people who seek to disrupt them.

“Because people coming to the event focus on us, they ignore the street preachers, and that very effectively creates the mental separation needed to get people into or out of an event safely,” Liffick said.

About 60 people volunteered as Silent Witnesses for Saturday’s Lititz Pride Festival, working in 12-person teams, Liffick said.

April Norman of Warwick Township is one of the volunteers who stood with her rainbow umbrella facing toward the street preachers on the other side of the metal railing.

“We don’t want to get into arguments with them,” Norman said. “We just want everyone to be peaceful.”

As she talked, Norman moved her umbrella to block out a man shouting at people who had walked through the event entrance—part of the training she had received.

Norman also came up with a strategy for not letting the protesters bother her. She keeps the soundtrack from the Broadway hit musical “Hamilton” running on her earbuds and turns up the volume when she wants to drown them out.

She says she volunteered to show support for the LGBTQ+ community, including her sister-in-law, Mary Norman, who stood next to her, another Silent Witness volunteer.

Mary said an event like the Pride Festival would have been unheard of in Lititz when she came out as a lesbian in the 1980s. Since then, people have become a lot more accepting — fire-and-brimstone preachers aside.

“I can’t speak for them,” Norman said. “People are people. This is about a peaceful group showing love and support for one another.”

Mark Harris, the pastor of Salem United Church of Christ in Columbia, happened to be at last year’s Pride event and witnessed the protesters.

“I tried to engage with them and know that now to be a mistake. They do not want to engage,” Harris said earlier this week.

So for this year’s event, he put a call out to clergy to volunteer as escorts past any protesters. Organizers said they expected 100 protesters. Instead, perhaps 20 showed up, virtually all of them staying outside the park.

“Those people outside the gate do not represent in any way at all Christianity or any faith for that matter,” Harris said.

Harris said about a dozen pastors showed up. Among them was Jesse North of the Wrightsville Presbyterian Church.

“I have a gender-nonconforming child myself. I’m a parent. I know that these kinds of events are incredibly important both to seen and affirmed for who they are,” North said ahead of the event. “I want our community to be a place where anyone and everyone feels safe, not just the person who fits the standard white, Christian, cisgendered category.”

‘What this world needs’

The Pride festival has grown quickly from the first one two years ago, said event organizer Parker Webb.

Now, the event has support from a wide array of community organizations, from inclusive churches to sponsors like Penn State Health, UPMC and Comcast Xfinity. About 10 food trucks were parked on-site, and nearly 30 vendors had tables set up.

At the Lebanon Veterans Affairs table, nurse Angie Brown said she’s heard encouraging words from LGBTQ+ veterans at the festival, as well as veterans who showed up with their LGBTQ+ children.

“You feel a sense of peace, acceptance, kindness—which is what this world needs,” Brown said. “No judgment.”

Webb, who is co-founder of Lititz Chooses Love, estimated that this year, as of about 5 p.m. more than 2,500 people had shown up.

“I feel amazed. I feel pretty awesome about being able to bring this much community together to have a really fun time, and just enjoy each other’s company,” he said.

For Webb, the turnout is not only a sign of great support for the LGBTQ+ community. It’s also ironic, since added interest in the event was sparked after some members of the board of Lititz Moravian Church attempted to block permitting for the event.

“What’s that phrase — there’s no bad advertising?” Webb said. “The truth is, many people did hear about our event from the news reports that were happening, and people who support our event could see what was transpiring, and they reached out to us.”

Among the attendees were Candace Carr, 18, of West Hempfield Township, and her grandfather, Daryl Pontenberg, 56, of Mountville.

Carr identifies as asexual and biromantic. “I don't feel sexual attraction, but I have romantic feelings for men and women,” Carr explained.

Carr attended the Pride event in Lancaster city last year and asked her grandfather to come with her to Lititz’s this year.

The two made quite a sight, with Carr dressed in a colorful pastel dress and white studded collar on her neck while Pontenberg wore a Harley-Davidson tee-shirt and a U.S. Navy hat to mark his service.

“I came out to enjoy the day with my granddaughter and have some fun, have some good food and enjoy the openness,” Pontenberg said.

Sholtis’ work is funded by the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund. For more information, or to make a contribution, please visit lanc.news/supportlocaljournalism.