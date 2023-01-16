The Lititz Borough Police Department made a lot of cents − literally − when someone paid their parking ticket with dimes.

The Lititz Borough Police Department Facebook page posted a video of the mailed ticket on Wednesday, Jan. 11, with 13 stamps on the envelope and dimes spilling out the side, with a list of facts about the package in the description. The driver, who the department didn't identify, opted to pay a $15-parking ticket with dimes − 150 of them.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Detz, a 20-year veteran of the department, composed the post when he received the envelope. He determined the package weighed 378.78 grams, which would cost the sender an additional $7.80 to mail it. Detz also wrote that it it took less than two minutes to count the change and it would have cost 60 cents to mail the envelope with cash in it.

Detz jokingly thanked the sender for the coins in a change shortage and for making sure their supply of dimes was "bounteous."

"The fact that you, Mr. Parking Ticket Receiver, took the time to think of us while paying your parking ticket speaks volumes to your character as a human," the post reads. "We can imagine that paying a parking ticket is an extremely stressful event, so again thank you for thinking of us."

He was entertained by the gesture and did not take any offense to the joke.

"It was kind of a playback to them to show that we did get it and we appreciate the gesture," Detz said.

Detz's post has gotten national attention − in fact, a San Francisco resident reached out and asked if Lititz had their parking tickets on sale. Inside Edition even made a short YouTube video about ticket.

The comment section of the video is rife with coin puns and users having a laugh with the post.

"Rookie, everyone knows you pay in person with pennies… geez," user Greg Rice posted.

"Do the crime, pay by dime," user Kristy Lynn wrote.