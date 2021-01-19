Lititz police are searching for two teenagers who left their homes Monday and haven’t been seen since.

Dakota Geib, 15, and Kyra Stoltzfus, 15, both of Lititz, were last seen leaving their homes at around 1 p.m. Monday, police said. The two told their parents they were meeting each other for a picnic, though it is unclear if they ever met up.

Police are unsure where the teens may have been headed.

There is no indication that either juvenile is in danger, an official with Lititz police said. Investigators said they suspect the two ran away.

Anyone with information as to either teen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lititz Borough Police Department at 717-626-6393. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the CrimeWatch web site.

