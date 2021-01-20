Hit-and-runs have become a common occurrence in Lititz in recent weeks, according to the Lititz Borough Police Department.

Police are looking into seven hit-and-run incidents since Jan. 4, the department said. Hit-and-runs continued to be reported as recently as Wednesday, when an unknown vehicle struck a legally parked car in the 400 block of North Cedar Street sometime during the night of Jan. 19-20.

Only two of the alleged hit-and-run drivers have been identified. Jovel Romero, 44, of Lititz, was charged with traffic citations after striking a parked vehicle at Warwick Middle School just after 3 p.m. on Jan. 4, police said. Brent Eckert, 33, of East Petersburg, was cited for damaging unattended property after striking a curb and hitting two mailboxes, abandoning his disabled vehicle not far from the scene of the crash, just after 11 a.m. on Jan. 9, police said.

Witnesses to hit-and-runs are encouraged to gather as much information as possible to help police catch the perpetrator, including by taking pictures of the vehicle and license plate if safe to do so, recording information about the appearance of the vehicle and driver and taking note of the direction the vehicle went after the crash, the department said. Witnesses are asked to immediately report their observations to police by calling 911 and to not chase the perpetrator.

Victims of hit-and-runs are encouraged to immediately report the crashes to police, the department said.

Hit-and-run crashes are often unreported, but prompt reports can help in investigations, the department said. In some cases, the suspect vehicles can be found before a report is made.