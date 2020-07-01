Lititz police officers will now be equipped with body cameras, becoming the fifth police department in the county to do so.

Officers in Lititz will begin using the cameras on July 1. Other departments that use body cameras are Manheim Borough, Strasburg, Northern Lancaster County Regional and Lancaster city police.

Lititz police said that "this will provide the transparency and accountability which is so important in maintaining public support and trust, offering best-evidence in court proceedings and ensuring accountability if there is a concern surrounding officer conduct..."

Chief Kerry Nye said getting body cameras for his officers has been in the works for two years and isn't a reactionary move.

Lititz outfitted its police cars with Mobile Vision cameras in 2018, upgrading from initially installing in-car cameras in 2010.

The body cameras have a slightly different look than the cameras worn by Lancaster city police and Northern Lancaster County Regional police, though.

Nye said that the department went with Mobile Vision instead of the popular Axon brand because the in-car system and storage systems are all Mobile Vision, helping the systems sync.

