The Thaddeus Stevens bridge on Lititz Pike in Manheim Township will close briefly Wednesday so police can conduct a crash reconstruction.

At noon, Manheim Township police will close the bridge in the 1100 block of Lititz Pike for about 90 minutes.

There was a three-vehicle crash in the same area Tuesday night that resulted in at least four people being transported to the hospital.

All traffic coming south on Lititz Pike will diverted east onto Marshall Avenue or west onto Keller Avenue. All traffic coming north/east on McGovern Avenue will be diverted south onto Lititz Avenue. All traffic coming north on Lititz Avenue will be diverted west onto McGovern Avenue.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and take alternate routes if possible.