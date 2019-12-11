A Lititz pharmacy owner illegally provided opioid and anti-anxiety drugs to a person without a prescription, according to authorities.

Jeffrey W. Eshelman, who owns McElroy Pharmacy, 101 E. Main St., provided hydrocodone – an opioid – and alprazolam – the generic name for Xanax, an anti-anxiety medication – twice in October, according to charging documents.

A state Attorney General's office agent watched Eshelman, 67, hand pill bottles to a person identified by initials outside the back of the pharmacy on Oct. 7 and 10, the documents said.

That person in turn gave the drugs to a second person, who also didn't have a prescription. In all, Eshelman gave 110 hydrocodone pills and 121/2 alprazolam pills, documents said.

A listed number for Eshelman, who lives on Tennis Court in Warwick Township, couldn't be found. He's free on $100,000 unsecured bail.

Messages left for his attorney weren't returned and a call to the pharmacy was directed to the attorney.

The Pennsylvania Department of State's licensing verification system doesn't show any current disciplinary action against Eshelman.

A department spokeswoman said she couldn't comment specifically about Eshelman, but in general, when someone is charged with a crime, a board is convened to determine whether to temporarily suspend their license. That can take about a week.

State records show Eshelman was reprimanded, placed on probation for three years and fined $15,000 in 2006 for failing to follow "the standards of acceptable and prevailing pharmacy practice" for dispensing drugs without a prescription.

Eshelman was charged Thursday with four felony counts of drug delivery, and two counts each of providing controlled substances to a dependent person, selling controlled substances without a label and refusing to keep required records, all misdemeanors.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County crime news: