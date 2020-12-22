The Lititz Borough Police Department recognized two officers this month for their actions that saved the lives of a man and woman a man this year.

Officer Justin Miller received the department's "Life Saving Award" after he administered CPR to a 71-year-old woman after she fell down her basement steps on Nov. 1.

Miller was with the woman when she suddenly went into cardiac arrest, police said in a press release. He "provided immediate and critical life-saving care," that saved the woman's life, the release said.

Officer Samuel Habbershon was also presented the award earlier in December.

Habbershon responded to a call at 9:56 a.m. on Feb. 1 as a 49-year-old man was having a heart attack.

Habbershon used an automatic external defibrillator (AED), which saved the man's life.

The officers' efforts "reflect the core function of law enforcement — to protect life," the release said.

Both officers were nominated by their peers.

