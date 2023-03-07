Lititz Moravian Church officials recently voted against letting a community group hold a second Pride festival at Lititz Springs Park in June. The reversal came six months after the park’s board unanimously approved the request from Lititz Chooses Love, according to the park’s events manager, Kellye Martin.

The group complied with all park rules when it held the first Pride event at the park last summer, according to Martin.

The 2022 festival, which drew nearly 1,000 people, was briefly interrupted by about a dozen protesters who distributed literature mocking Pride celebrants as “profan(ing) marriage through divorce, homosexuality and adultery.” The group, whose members hoisted signs declaring “Christ Hates Pride,” refused to leave the private park until police arrived.

Parker Webb, cofounder of Lititz Chooses Love, said he asked the Moravian Church for an explanation for the cancellation but has yet to receive one. Phone and email messages left by an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter for the church’s two pastors, and the boards of elders and trustees were not returned Tuesday.

Webb said the last written communication the group received from the park board came last August, confirming a reservation for the 2023 festival, scheduled for June 17.

Martin said she asked Moravian Church leaders for an explanation so she could pass it on to Webb, but has not received a response. She said she heard several trustees did not want the Pride fest to return.

Martin said she intends to resign over the matter at the next park board meeting.

“I wasn't sure yet if I would resign my position if that happened, but as soon as I got the call, I knew I could no longer continue to be employed in a position that forced me to show baseless discrimination only to certain groups,” Martin said.

Martin said the agreement between the Moravian congregation and the park gives the park board authority to run the park.

Martin said this is the first time the elder and trustee boards have ever overturned a park decision.

Lititz Springs Park is owned by the Lititz Moravian Congregation; the park is operated by an independent nonprofit separate from the congregation, Martin said. The congregation provides no funding to the park.

The park is host to large events such as Lititz Fire & Ice in February, a July 4th Celebration, arts and crafts shows and an Italian Heritage Festival as well as religious and private events.