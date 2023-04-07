The Lititz Moravian Congregation on Friday apologized and asked for forgiveness for trying to block the use of Lititz Springs Park for a Pride event this June and acknowledged the congregation lacked legal authority to do so.

In a lengthy statement, the congregation said its effort to compel the park board to deny Lititz Chooses Love use of the park for its annual Pride festival “hurt our family members of the LGBTQIA+ community, the members and friends of our congregation, and the larger Lititz community.”

Lititz Chooses Love thanked the church ''for acknowledging the harm that was done and retracting their original statement. We look forward to our continued discussions about supporting the lgbtq+ community in healthy ways'' in a statement on its Facebook page.

The park is privately owned by the Moravian congregation, but in 1956 a nonprofit, Lititz Springs Park Inc., was formed to operate the park. A declaration of trust gave the park board authority to run the park.

The dispute over hosting Pride at the park began earlier this year when at least two Moravian church trustees argued the church, not the park board, has final authority over park activities.

And though the park board had already approved renting the park to Lititz Chooses Love for its Pride event, church trustees on March 10 directed the park board to deny the group full use of the park, citing “political activism,” “vulgarity and dress issues of presenters” — a reference to drag performers — at last year’s event, as well as safety concerns.

The 2022 event, which drew nearly 1,000 people, was briefly interrupted by about a dozen protesters who distributed literature mocking Pride celebrants as “profan(ing) marriage through divorce, homosexuality and adultery.” The group, whose members hoisted signs declaring “Christ Hates Pride,” refused to leave the park until police arrived.

The March 10 statement from the church trustees included quotes from Steve Black and listed Mark Werner as a contact. Black was the trustee board president and Werner the vice president; their names are no longer on the church website’s list of trustees. (Black previously told a reporter not to call him, and Werner did not respond to attempts to reach him, including by email Friday.)

At its March 14 meeting, the park board asserted its authority, and voted — again — to rent the park for this year’s Pride event. Two days later, church officials issued a statement saying they needed more time to review what happened at the park board meeting.

Friday’s statement addressed the controversy and accepted responsibility. The congregation also expressed regret for asking the park board to deny permission for a candlelight vigil on Transgender Day of Remembrance in November 2022.

Kellye Martin, the park’s events coordinator, credited congregation leaders “for their willingness to listen, learn, and grow in their understanding. I look forward to improving communication between the two boards going forward.”

The congregation’s statement said, “As leaders of this historic church, we confess that we have hurt many people in the greater Lititz community. We acknowledge that our actions have caused many to mistrust our commitment to welcoming all. We humbly ask that you forgive us, receive our requests for conversation, and allow us to serve you as the hands and feet of Christ.”

The statement also acknowledged “giving undeserved credence to information and accusations” regarding Lititz Chooses Love’s event last year. “We hereby retract all such accusations, together with any and all defamatory statements published with them….

“After a conversation with Lititz Chooses Love, we better understand that not all drag performances are adult-oriented, and as an artform they are not inherently sexual. We confess our ignorance and lack of understanding of the daily harassment, abuse, and threat experienced by members of the LGBTQIA+ community and repent of our part in providing fodder for those who bully, harass, and threaten them,” the statement also said.

The Lititz Pride Festival will be held June 17. Lititz Borough Council also approved the festival at its March 28 meeting as part of approving three special event and activity permits.