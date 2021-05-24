A Lititz man who was killed in a roll-over crash in Warwick Township in April had a blood alcohol level that was eight and a half times above the legal limit at the time, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Renny Joel Kline, 21, had a BAC of 0.68% when he lost control of his vehicle on a curve on Highlands Drive near the Breezy Knoll apartment complex, south of Lititz, at 1:04 a.m. on April 17, police said in a news release. The legal limit of alcohol in Pennsylvania is 0.08%.

Kline’s vehicle went off the road and rolled several times before it came to a rest on its roof against a gazebo, police said.

A male passenger in the vehicle was transported to a hospital and was expected to survive, according to a previous police news release. Authorities did not release any additional details about the passenger.

Kline died at the scene from the injuries he sustained in the crash, police said. The entire crash sequence was captured on digital imagery from nearby cameras.

A crash reconstruction team determined that other factors, including Kline’s rate of speed, also contributed to the crash, according to the news release.