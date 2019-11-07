A Lititz man who tried to flush thousands of dollars of fentanyl and cocaine down the toilet during a January drug raid has been sentenced to 4 1/2 to 10 years in prison.

Miguel Vializ, 27, ran to the bathroom of his West Lemon Street home after Lancaster County Drug Task Force members arrived with a search warrant, the Lancaster County district attorney's office said.

Detectives were able to recover 470 bags of fentanyl, eight grams of cocaine, about three ounces of marijuana, packaging and $866. The drugs had an estimated street value of more than $5,000, police said.

Vializ was convicted at an August bench trial before County Judge Merrill Spahn Jr. of drug dealing charges and tampering with evidence. He was sentenced Monday.

Assistant District Attorney Barry Goldman said at sentencing that Vializ sold drugs out of greed and not to support an addiction.

