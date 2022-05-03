A Lititz man convicted of using his job as a UPS driver to continue to stalk people he was previously ordered not to communicate with was sentenced to prison.

Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth sentenced Thomas Francis Wainman Jr., 52, to five and half to 11 months in prison, according to a news release from the Lancaster County District Attorney's office. Ashworth also sentenced Wainman to eight years of probation.

A jury found him guilty of two counts of stalking and one count of defiant trespass in February.

Wainman looked in windows, followed victims in the community and would shine spotlights into their house, according to the district attorney's office.

After these incidents, he was hired as a UPS driver and "intentionally took routes that allowed him access to the victims' packages," the district attorney's office said. When he delivered the packages to the victim's house, he would sit outside and wait for them to get the packages, speeding off after he saw them.

When given the opportunity to speak, Wainman said he felt his actions were "misinterpreted" and he never meant to cause any harm, according to the release.

“This case was about conduct,” Ashworth said to Wainman. “This was not about intention or what you thought, it was about what you did."

Along with his prison and probation sentence, Wainman was ordered to serve serve 100 hours of community service, pay restitution payments, get any needed counseling and treatment and have no contact with the victims.