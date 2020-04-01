A Lititz man was charged after he waved a handgun and told four people that he would “leave white chalk lines on the pavement that were missing chunks,” after a football rolled into his yard on March 30, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Darrell Alan Ladow, 50, of Brookview Drive, told police that he owns five handguns and that he had gone outside to tell the people to “stay the [explicit] off my lawn,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.

The group of four were playing football in their own yard before the ball rolled into Ladow’s, according to police.

Ladow is charged with terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person – both misdemeanors – according to online court documents.

He was taken to Lancaster County Prison but is free after posting $25,000 bail, according to a clerk at District Judge Edward Tobin’s office.

