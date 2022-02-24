A Lititz man who used his job as a UPS driver to continue to stalk people he was previously ordered not to communicate with was convicted of stalking and defiant trespass on February 14, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Thomas Francis Wainman Jr., 52, of the 700 block of Buttonwood Drive, stalked multiple women from May to December 2020, the district attorney's office said. A jury found him guilty on Feb. 14.

Wainman looked in windows, followed victims in the community and would shine spotlights into their house, according to the district attorney's office.

After these incidents, he was hired as a UPS driver and "intentionally took routes that allowed him access to the victims' packages," the district attorney's office said. When he delivered the packages to the victim's house, he would sit outside and wait for them to get the packs, speeding off after he saw them.

Wainman was restricted from trespassing on the victim's property and told to have no communication with the victims, but continued anyways, assistant district attorney Janie Swinehart said while presenting evidence.

Lancaster County Judge Thomas Sponaugle will sentence Wainman at a later date.