A Lititz man who sold undercover officers meth and other drugs on multiple occasions was charged with three felonies earlier this month, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

The Lancaster County Drug Task Force confiscated fentanyl, meth, marijuana, MDMA, THC vape cartridges and cocaine from Anthony Dwayne Kashner's home in the 2100 block of Main Street on two separate occasions in February and March, the district attorney's office said.

One search warrant was executed on Feb, 17, and the other was executed on March 4.

Along with drug paraphernalia, the drug task force seized the following:

- 23.6 grams of fentanyl

- 318.5 grams of meth

- 194 grams of marijuana

- 12.75 grams of MDMA

- 249 grams of THC vape cartridges

- 6.26 grams of cocaine and unspecified paraphernalia, according to the district attorney's office.

The street value of the fentanyl and meth totaled over $20,000, the district attorney's office said.

Kashner, 39, is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to pay $100,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Edward Tobin on March 23.