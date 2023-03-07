A Lititz man shot a hole in the wall of an occupied residence last month while trying to shoot a squirrel in a nearby tree, police said.

Dakota Leonel Johnson-Ortiz, 24, was charged Feb. 22 with discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and recklessly endangering another person, according to the criminal complaint.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department responded to the 100 block of Guilder Place in Warwick Township around 11:15 a.m. Feb. 17 for a report of a shot fired into a residence, the complaint said.

When police arrived, officers observed a 0.5-inch hole in the drywall of a bedroom, where a child was sleeping in a crib. While removing the child, officers observed damage to an area in the crib caused by the shot. The child was not injured, and no injuries were reported, police said.

Around 3:15 p.m., officers got a call from Lancaster County-Wide Communications, saying a neighbor said he found a dead squirrel — which appeared to have been shot — in his backyard. The officers found the dead squirrel and suspected someone in the immediate area shot it, the complaint said.

During a police interview, nearby resident Johnson-Ortiz said he heard a loud noise around the time of the alleged shooting. He didn’t initially say he fired the shot that hit the house, but when the officers said they could trace the origin of the shot, Johnson-Ortiz confessed, the complaint said.

He told police that he shot at a squirrel in a tree from inside his house’s second-story window and acknowledged seeing the hole in the side of his neighbor’s house after he fired. He willingly turned over his firearm, a .22-caliber rifle, with no ownership on file, according to the complaint.

Johnson-Ortiz is out on $25,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is on April 18 at 1:30 p.m.