A Lititz man is facing charges after police say he sexually abused two girls multiple times between 2008 and 2011.

Shane Ernest Richardson, 54, faces charges of aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and indecent assault of a person under the age of 16.

Two girls reported the sexual assaults to Manheim Township Police on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, according to the criminal complaint.

The juveniles said Richardson sexually abused both of them over the course of three years, according to police.

The criminal complaint details some of the abuse Richardson is accused of, including:

- Inappropriately touching one of the girls while sitting on the couch watching television.

- Climbing into bed, "spooning" and inappropriately touching one of the girls

- Climbing into the bed where both girls were sleeping, lying in between them and inappropriately touching one of them.

Richardson surrendered to Magisterial District Judge David Miller on Monday and was arraigned on his charges.

Richardson is free on $50,000 unsecured bail, and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. on July 6.